Real estate prices in Switzerland continue to rise. Prices for both condominiums and single-family homes rose in the fourth quarter of 2024. There are regional differences.

Real estate in Switzerland is becoming more expensive.

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the price of single-family homes in the middle segment rose by 3.1 percent.

However, prices are actually falling in two regions. Show more

Prices for single-family homes across Switzerland rose by 1.4 percent compared to the previous quarter. This is according to the analysis published on Friday by Fahrländer Partner Raumentwicklung (FPRE). The upmarket segment recorded the strongest inflation with an increase of 1.9%.

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the price increase for single-family homes in the middle segment amounted to 3.1 percent. Over this period, prices rose most significantly in the Alpine region (+6.3%), Central Switzerland (4.9%) and Zurich (4.5%), while Basel (-0.2%) and Southern Switzerland (-2.3%) recorded stagnating or even falling prices.

Condominium prices also rose in the final quarter of 2024. They rose by 1.2% compared to the previous quarter and by 1.6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The increase is likely to continue, according to the press release. According to the press release, FPRE expects prices for single-family homes and condominiums to continue to rise over the next 12 months due to high demand and weak construction activity. However, a spatial differentiation must again be made.

According to Stefan Fahrländer, Partner at FPRE, the continuing imbalance between supply and demand is likely to lead to further price increases in regions with high demand, such as the Zurich conurbations or the Lake Geneva area. "In less central or peripheral regions, however, the price trend is likely to be more stable," Fahrländer is quoted as saying in the press release.