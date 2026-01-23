Housing prices have continued to rise over the past three months. According to a new analysis by the consulting firm Wüest Partner, year-over-year prices in the real estate market are also heading in only one direction: up.

According to the “Immo-Monitoring” report published on Thursday, prices for single-family homes rose by 1.5 percent in the second quarter. On a year-over-year basis, prices actually increased by 4.3 percent.

The picture is similar for condominiums: Their prices rose by 1.0 percent over the past three months and by 4.3 percent year-over-year.

The trend is therefore clear. Over the past five years, transaction prices in both categories have risen by just under a quarter; over the past 10 years, they have risen by more than 40 percent.