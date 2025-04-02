View of the municipality of Horgen on the left bank of Lake Zurich. KEYSTONE

It has long been known that the so-called "Pfnüselküste" is booming. But now Horgen seems to be pushing the boundaries. A 4.5-room apartment is said to cost almost 5 million francs.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real estate prices are exploding in Horgen on Lake Zurich: Up to 26,300 francs per square meter are being asked for new buildings such as "Lago Mio".

A trend that is being fueled by international buyers in particular.

The Swiss middle class is increasingly being squeezed out by high prices and stricter equity regulations and is moving to cheaper communities such as Birmensdorf or Aesch.

The municipality of Horgen points to its social commitment with a high proportion of cooperative apartments, but is also concerned about this development. Show more

Living with a lake view - but only for the rich? In Horgen on Lake Zurich, real estate prices are currently shooting up to dizzying heights. An incredible 4.9 million francs are being asked on Homegate for a 4.5-room apartment on the first floor of the new "Lago Mio" construction project - that corresponds to a price per square meter of 26,300 francs. The "Tages Anzeiger" reported.

But this is not an isolated case. According to figures from Engel & Völkers, real estate prices in Horgen have risen by 13 percent in the last three years - more than in any other municipality on the left bank of Lake Zurich. An apartment in the Seegartensiedlung recently sold for 23,000 francs per square meter.

From insider tip to luxury address

What used to be ridiculed as the "Pfnüselküste" is now a top address for international buyers. Expats from London, New York and Singapore in particular are driving demand. For them, prices that are shocking in this country are "relatively moderate", as estate agent Niki Thomet explains.

The apartments are located directly on Lake Zurich. Homegate

"Ten years ago, people smiled when someone bought property in Horgen. Today it's a reality on an international level."

In addition to its attractive location between Zurich, Zug and Pfäffikon, Horgen also scores points for its proximity to international schools such as the Zurich International School - a clear plus point for families moving here from abroad.

Middle class moves to the periphery

For the Swiss middle class, however, home ownership in Horgen is becoming unaffordable. This is not only due to skyrocketing prices, but also to the new capital adequacy requirements under Basel III. If you want to buy a 3 million Swiss franc apartment today, you now have to put up 40 percent equity - i.e. 1.2 million Swiss francs.

Things are comparatively cheaper in municipalities such as Birmensdorf or Aesch, where apartments with 150 square meters cost around CHF 15,000 per square meter. Here, equity of 450,000 francs is sufficient - a difference of almost 800,000 francs.

Municipality of Horgen sees social responsibility

Horgen's mayor Beat Nüesch (FDP) is also observing the development with concern - and points to the municipality's social commitment. With a proportion of 11 percent cooperative apartments, Horgen is in third place in the canton - just behind Zurich and Winterthur.

"We strive to maintain living space for all sections of the population," emphasizes Nüesch.

The editor wrote this article with the help of KI.