Migros in Brugg has remodeled its entrance area. Now a bright green painted wall and fresh flowers welcome customers into the store. The measures were intended to contribute to a positive shopping experience, but have the opposite effect.
Quite a few people complained about the narrow entrance passage, reports the "Aargauer Zeitung". Those who were generously welcomed before the conversion now stand directly in front of a wall when entering the store and have to pass through a narrow tube after the main entrance. There was no shortage of jostling between shopping carts and the fresh flower arrangements next to the entrance door. And the occasional seats in the narrow space between the entrance door and the green wall do nothing to alleviate the cramped situation - on the contrary.
Migros spokeswoman Neda Golafchan justifies the conversion concept by saying that the design of the conversion makes the best possible use of the limited space. "However, optimizations are always taken into consideration, especially if it is a concern of our customers," she tells the daily newspaper and points to the M-Infoline hotline, which customers can contact at any time.
Migros Brugg is currently conducting a customer survey. When asked by the Aargauer Zeitung whether this has anything to do with the reactions to the renovation, Golafchan says: "Customer surveys are currently being carried out in almost all stores throughout Switzerland." This is a continuous survey that is evaluated on an ongoing basis.