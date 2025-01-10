Migros spokeswoman Neda Golafchan: "The satisfaction of our customers is our top priority." (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally

Migros in Brugg has placed a green wall and fresh flowers in the entrance area to create a "positive shopping experience" for customers. But they are rather annoyed by the cramped shopping arcade.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros in Brugg wanted to improve product presentation and the shopping experience with a remodeling project.

However, the concept has been criticized mainly because of the new cramped entrance situation.

This would be taken very seriously and passed on to the responsible departments, a Migros spokeswoman assures us. Show more

Migros in Brugg has remodeled its entrance area. Now a bright green painted wall and fresh flowers welcome customers into the store. The measures were intended to contribute to a positive shopping experience, but have the opposite effect.

Quite a few people complained about the narrow entrance passage, reports the "Aargauer Zeitung". Those who were generously welcomed before the conversion now stand directly in front of a wall when entering the store and have to pass through a narrow tube after the main entrance. There was no shortage of jostling between shopping carts and the fresh flower arrangements next to the entrance door. And the occasional seats in the narrow space between the entrance door and the green wall do nothing to alleviate the cramped situation - on the contrary.

Migros spokeswoman Neda Golafchan justifies the conversion concept by saying that the design of the conversion makes the best possible use of the limited space. "However, optimizations are always taken into consideration, especially if it is a concern of our customers," she tells the daily newspaper and points to the M-Infoline hotline, which customers can contact at any time.

Migros Brugg is currently conducting a customer survey. When asked by the Aargauer Zeitung whether this has anything to do with the reactions to the renovation, Golafchan says: "Customer surveys are currently being carried out in almost all stores throughout Switzerland." This is a continuous survey that is evaluated on an ongoing basis.