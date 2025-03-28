According to researchers, e-scooters are more likely to be driven in strange ways than other modes of transport. (archive picture) Keystone

Careless behavior on the part of e-scooter riders has caused the majority of accidents, according to a study. The research team was surprised by the number of people who deliberately caused accidents or dangerous situations.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This phenomenon can be observed specifically with e-scooters, according to the study, which analyzed data from almost 7,000 trips on rental scooters in the Swedish city of Gothenburg. Researchers from Chalmers University of Technology wrote that those who do not own the scooter themselves are probably less concerned about the consequences of accidents.

According to them, the biggest risk factors include one-handed riding, riding in a group and touring with a smartphone in hand. One of the authors of the study, Marco Dozza, explained that it is important to understand that e-scooters not only meet mobility needs in cities, but are also simply ridden for pleasure.

Strange driving styles

"Unfortunately, it is clear that in some cases recreational driving leads to dangerous behaviors that increase the risk of accidents." Strange and dangerous driving behaviors are much more common among e-scooters than among other road users. However, the study also makes it clear that the vast majority of scooter riders do not engage in risky behavior. The study was funded by the Swedish Transport Administration.

In recent years, e-scooters have conquered numerous large cities in Europe and established themselves as an alternative means of transportation, especially for short distances. The initial boom was accompanied by a lot of criticism regarding safety and a lack of clarity regarding the framework conditions for where and how the electric scooters may be ridden.