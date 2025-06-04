Large quantities of stinging algae are accumulating on the beaches of Puerto Rico. Bild: AP / Alejandro Granadillo

Huge amounts of algae cover coasts from Puerto Rico to Guyana. Tourism is suffering. The cause of the rapid growth is a mystery to experts.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A record amount of algae has accumulated in the Caribbean and surrounding regions.

Spiny algae have washed up on beaches from Puerto Rico to Guyana.

Researchers are still puzzling over why this is the case. Show more

In May, a record amount of algae accumulated in the Caribbean and surrounding regions. The stench of the washed-up stinging algae, known as Sargassum, wafted over beaches from Puerto Rico to Guyana, according to a report published on Monday by the University of South Florida laboratory. The amount of about 38 million tons is the largest observed in the Caribbean Sea, western and eastern Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico since scientists began exploring the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt (Gasb) in 2011.

The previous record value was reached in June 2022 with around 22 million tons. "The peaks seem to be getting higher and higher every year," said Brian Barnes, assistant professor at the University of South Florida, who worked on the report. The researchers are still puzzling over why this is the case. "That's the million-dollar question," Barnes said. "I don't really have a satisfactory answer."

Algae release toxic gases

The algae not only disrupt tourism, they also cost wildlife their lives and release toxic gases. A school on the French Caribbean island of Martinique was forced to close temporarily.

Three species of Sargassum grow in the region, which reproduce asexually and stay afloat thanks to tiny air sacs. They thrive differently depending on sunlight, nutrients and water temperature - factors that scientists are currently investigating, as Barnes explained. Experts also point out that agricultural runoff, warming water and changes in wind, currents and rain could also have an influence.

In the US state of Florida, as here in Key Biscayne, stinging algae were already piling up into high mountains at the beginning of May. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

According to Barnes, while large accumulations of algae in the open sea represent a "healthy, happy ecosystem" for creatures ranging from tiny shrimp to endangered sea turtles, Sargassum species can cause devastating damage near the coast or on land. The plants can block the sunlight that coral reefs need to survive, and when the algae sink, they can smother reefs and seagrasses. Once they reach the shore, the creatures living in the algae die or are eaten by birds. Huge mountains of stinking algae are also a problem for the tourism industry, which brings in a lot of money for the islands.

Fighting the sargassum with dredgers

In the popular vacation resort of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, authorities have invested in barriers to prevent sargassum from reaching the coast, said Frank Comito, special advisor to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. In the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten, excavators were dispatched for an emergency clean-up operation at the end of May after residents complained about the stench from the algae. "The smell is really awful," said Barnes.

Not all Caribbean countries can afford such clean-up operations, so hotels often take on the clean-up work. Some offer their guests refunds or a free shuttle to unaffected beaches.

The amount of sargassum increases every year in late spring, peaks in summer and begins to fall again in late fall or early winter, as Barnes explained. According to experts, the record will soon be history again: they expect even more sargassum in June.