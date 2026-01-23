Higher temperatures, more days of extreme heat, and tropical nights: The summer of 2026 broke the previous record set in 2003 in nearly every category, according to a Wednesday announcement by the weather service Meteonews.

Temperature records were broken one after another, the heat persisted for a long time, and even the nights brought little relief. This year marked the hottest summer on record. (File photo)

The average temperature so far this summer has been about 0.7 degrees higher than that of the summer of 2003. That summer had been the hottest since records began in 1864.

The number of hot days with temperatures above 30 degrees was also higher at most weather stations. Basel, for example, has recorded 45 hot days so far, compared to 41 during the entire summer of 2003. In Geneva, however, the 2003 total has not yet been reached.

The weather stations in Zurich, Basel, and Lucerne also recorded new all-time temperature records. Basel also had more very hot days—17 in total—with temperatures above 35 degrees than in 2003.

In many places, the number of tropical nights—with lows above 20 degrees—was also significantly higher. Lugano has had 50 such nights so far this year, three more than in 2003.