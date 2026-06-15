The demand for AI skills has increased significantly in Switzerland. Employees who can apply artificial intelligence in their daily work are particularly sought after.

Demand for skills in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) has risen sharply in Switzerland. In 2025, the number of AI-related job openings rose by around 9,000 to a record 25,000, according to the AI Job Barometer published Monday by the consulting firm PWC.

Despite this strong growth, AI positions accounted for only 1.8 percent of all advertised jobs. Employers are primarily seeking employees who can apply AI in their daily work. The demand for AI developers increased at a significantly slower rate.

AI jobs are particularly prevalent in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. At the same time, the use of the technology is increasingly spreading to other industries.

According to PWC, employees with AI skills benefit from above-average wages, particularly in the healthcare and energy sectors. The study is based on an analysis that examined a total of more than one billion job postings across 27 countries.