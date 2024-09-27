Children, adolescents and young adults are particularly affected by mycoplasma infections. dpa

Switzerland is experiencing an increase in mycoplasma infections in children. Record numbers were recorded at the University Children's Hospital Zurich in July and August - a consequence of the Covid protection measures.

Lea Oetiker

Zurich Children's Hospital reports a record increase in mycoplasma infections in children.

Symptoms develop more slowly and are less pronounced than with conventional pneumonia.

After the pandemic, immunity to these bacteria is weakened by their long absence. Show more

Switzerland has seen an increase in mycoplasma infections in children. Mycoplasmas are bacteria that are very small and slow-growing. If severe, they can cause pneumonia.

"In July and August, we had a record number of mycoplasma infections at the University Children's Hospital (Kispi) Zurich. 39 in July, 53 in August," Patrick Meyer Sauteur, infectiologist and research group leader at Kispi Zurich, toldBlick.

Less immunity due to the pandemic

The reason for the current record figures is the measures taken during the Covid pandemic. "Since summer 2023, mycoplasmas have reappeared after three years and are also affecting a population whose immunity to these bacteria has been weakened by the long absence of the pathogen," says the infectiologist.

During the pandemic, the infections disappeared almost completely. Measures such as compulsory masks and lockdowns were effective. "Before the Covid-19 pandemic, we had around ten positive cases per month during the mycoplasma epidemics, which occurred every one to three years," says Sauteur.

There are currently no signs that the cases are becoming more severe. According to Sauteur, only around a third to half of cases require inpatient treatment. This is mainly due to the additional need for oxygen.

Symptoms of a mycoplasma infection include a slight fever, sore throat, dry cough and headache. As these symptoms can also be caused by other pathogens, only a throat swab can provide certainty.

Young people are particularly affected

Unlike conventional pneumonia, mycoplasma pneumonia develops more slowly. The symptoms are also less pronounced.

It is mainly children, adolescents and young adults who get pneumonia from the bacteria. The reason for this could be an increased immune reaction.

The infection is usually treated with antibiotics. However, this is not a must: at the Kispi, the doctors only give the medication in cases of reduced general condition, severe courses and if the patient has to be hospitalized.