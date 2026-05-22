Most passengers flew to the United Kingdom (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Spain and Germany.(archive image) Keystone

Swiss airports recorded a new passenger record in the first quarter of 2026. Compared to the same period last year, the number of civil aviation passengers rose by 5 percent. This is a new record for the first three months of a year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A total of 13.3 million people departed or arrived on scheduled and charter flights between January and March, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Friday. Compared to the same period last year, the number of passengers rose by 0.7 million.

Among the most important final destinations from Switzerland, Turkey and Italy recorded the largest increases. Passenger numbers for flights to these countries increased by 14 and 10 percent respectively, according to the press release. The highest numbers of passengers flew to the United Kingdom (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Spain and Germany.

In contrast, the number of flight movements increased only slightly. With 102,100 take-offs and landings, the increase amounted to 0.5 percent.