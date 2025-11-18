The Goldvreneli is Switzerland's best-known gold coin. The 20-franc coin was minted from 1897 to 1949. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

At an auction in Zurich, rare gold vreneli were sold at prices far above the estimates.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rare gold Vreneli have been auctioned off in Zurich.

The estimated price was often exceeded at the auction: These were the most sought-after pieces.

Sometimes the number of known coins can be counted on one hand. Show more

At an auction in Zurich, rare gold Vreneli coins were sold at impressive prices. These coins, which are normally available for a few hundred francs, fetched amounts in the five to six-figure range this time, reports "Cash".

Particularly noteworthy was a 20-franc Vreneli from 1897, which changed hands for 200,000 francs. This coin is made of the rare Gondo gold, a precious metal from the former mine in Gondo in the canton of Valais. Of the original 29 coins minted, only a few are still in existence, which significantly increases its value.

Another highlight of the auction was the so-called "Stirnlockenvreneli", a specimen from 1897. This coin, of which only twelve exist, shows a woman with braided hair and a forelock, which was removed in the regular minting. The auctioned specimen fetched 190,000 francs, 40,000 francs more than the estimated price.

Only three known examples

A 20-franc Helvetia from 1887 also found a new owner for 155,000 francs, which was 5,000 francs above the estimate. Although this coin is not a classic gold vreneli, it is highly sought-after due to its rarity, with only five to ten known examples. Originally, 176 pieces were minted.

Another rarity was a 10-franc gold Vreneli from 1911, which was auctioned for 85,000 francs, 10,000 francs above the estimated value. This coin is considered one of Switzerland's rarest gold specimens, with only three known examples on the market.

In addition to the Swiss coins, a 20-ducat piece from Bern from 1681 was also auctioned. This unique specimen achieved the estimated price of 500,000 Swiss francs. In total, the hammer price of all five coins amounted to 1.13 million Swiss francs, which exceeded the experts' expectations. Buyers have to pay an additional premium of 20 percent as well as VAT, which further increases the final prices.