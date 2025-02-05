Twint continued to grow in popularity in 2024. KEYSTONE

The Twint payment app is becoming increasingly popular. In 2024, it once again achieved a record number of transactions with 5 million users.

Twint has also grown in popularity in 2024. Last year, the Swiss payment app recorded 773 million transactions. This corresponds to an increase of 31 percent, as detailed in a press release issued on Wednesday.

In comparison: in 2017, the year after it was founded, there were only 4 million transactions. However, the company leaves open what this impressive growth means in Swiss francs.

However, it emphasizes that more than half of the Swiss population now uses Twint. This is preferably at the checkout or for transferring amounts between people.

Two thirds locally

But growth is also considerable in other areas. For example, around 77 million transactions in 2024 were made in the areas of mobility and public transport.

In addition, over 40,000 associations and charitable organizations used Twint to collect donations or membership fees, for example.

According to the latest data, Twint now has over 5 million active users and is offered as a payment option by over 80% of stores and online stores. Two thirds of commercial transactions take place on site and one third online.

Twint AG, which was founded in September 2016, is owned by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Postfinance, Raiffeisen, UBS, Zürcher Kantonalbank, the stock exchange operator SIX and the payment processor Worldline.