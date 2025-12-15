On December 9, 2025, the last airworthy Antonov An-22 crashes in Russia during a test flight. According to eyewitnesses, the transport plane breaks up in mid-air. A video that has now been released is said to show the moment of the accident.

Christian Thumshirn

A video from social networks documents the crash of the Antonov An-22 during a test flight on December 9, 2025.

The footage apparently comes from several perspectives and captures the moment when the transport plane breaks apart at low altitude.

What can be seen in the footage

The footage shows how the tail of the transport plane detaches and the An-22 subsequently crashes into a reservoir. No explosion or smoke can be seen, instead a large fountain of water rises.

The authenticity of the video has not yet been confirmed, but it matches eyewitness reports and known frame data of the crash on December 9, 2025.

More videos from the department