Pure sunshine, hardly a cloud in the sky and temperatures around or above 30 degrees: it has been hot in Italy for several days. For Thursday, the Ministry of Health has declared the highest heat warning level for four major cities - Rome, Florence, Bologna and Turin. This means that even healthy people could suffer negative physical effects.

However, temperatures are expected to drop on Friday. None of the Italian cities will have the highest heat warning level at the weekend.

In the capital Rome, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri signed a decree on Wednesday with measures to prevent fires and manage the risks associated with heatwaves. Among other things, larger public facilities with cooling systems must be made accessible to citizens on days with the highest warning level (red).

At lunchtime, it is now also mandatory to provide breaks in shaded or cooled areas on construction sites and for work in the agricultural sector and to use ventilation or cooling where necessary. In Italy, too, there have been deaths in recent summers among employees on construction sites who worked during the very hot midday hours.