The Great Barrier Reef is losing its colors - and its life. An unprecedented heatwave damaged coral reefs worldwide in 2024. Australia's natural wonder has also been hit harder than ever before.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A global ocean heatwave led to the worst coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef in 2024.

In some regions, up to 30 percent of living corals were lost - the largest decline in 39 years.

The bleaching began in the Caribbean in 2023 and shows Climate change is threatening coral reefs worldwide. Show more

The Great Barrier Reef - one of the world's most fascinating natural wonders - is under massive pressure. A global ocean heatwave damaged coral reefs worldwide in 2024. Australia's reef was also hit by one of the worst coral bleaching events of all time. In some regions, up to 30 percent of living corals were lost - a dramatic setback after years of recovery.

Historic decline after record heat

The mass die-off was triggered by extreme water temperatures that originated in the Caribbean and reached the Great Barrier Reef in February and March 2024. The consequences: Corals lose their color, fight for survival - and die.

It is the largest decline in coral cover since scientific measurements began 39 years ago.

