11.44 a.m.

Storm Éowyn rages with record wind speeds in Ireland and parts of Great Britain. More than 800,000 buildings in Ireland are without power, Irish media reported this morning. The internet went down in parts of the country. Wind gusts of 183 kilometers per hour were measured - the highest since data collection began.

Over 200 flights were canceled at Dublin Airport, and rail traffic was also at a standstill in large parts of the country. The highest warning level, red, was in force across the country in the morning. The Met Éireann weather service warned that the storm would become even stronger.

In Northern Ireland, all schools were ordered to remain closed on Friday as a precautionary measure. Public transport was halted, Belfast Airport announced disruptions to air traffic and many flights were canceled. Co-Head of Government Michelle O'Neill called on people to stay at home in a radio interview.

In Scotland, the most severe disruptions were expected in the densely populated "Central Belt" between Glasgow and Edinburgh. Schools will also remain closed here. Significant traffic disruptions are also expected. The airports in Edinburgh and Glasgow have announced restrictions on air traffic.