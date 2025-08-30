Redhead festival attracts thousands in the Netherlands - Gallery Festival participants queue for tickets. Image: KEYSTONE The Redhead Festival in the Netherlands attracts visitors from all over the world. Image: dpa Only around two percent of all people worldwide have red hair. Image: dpa The Redhead Festival in Tilburg is like a family reunion. Image: dpa Redhead festival attracts thousands in the Netherlands - Gallery Festival participants queue for tickets. Image: KEYSTONE The Redhead Festival in the Netherlands attracts visitors from all over the world. Image: dpa Only around two percent of all people worldwide have red hair. Image: dpa The Redhead Festival in Tilburg is like a family reunion. Image: dpa

At the Redhead Festival in Tilburg, thousands of people celebrate their rare hair color - and share experiences that connect them worldwide.

In Tilburg, the Netherlands, thousands of people from all over the world celebrated the fact that they are redheads.

Visitors from over 80 countries came to the Redhead Festival.

"Many redheads make friends here and come back every year," said festival director Rouwenhorst. Show more

Thousands of redheads from all over the world came to the Redhead Festival in Tilburg, the Netherlands, at the weekend. Visitors to the Redhead Days came from over 80 countries, according to the organizers of the festival, which is now in its 20th year. The program in a park in the Dutch city includes music performances, parties, redhead speed dating, games and creative activities. Festival visitors can spend the night on a campsite.

Hair color determines only one gene

The hair color connects the visitors, initiator and festival director Bart Rouwenhorst told the newspaper "Algemeen Dagblad". "You look alike, so you feel like a kind of family. But there's more that connects you, for example childhood experiences, because with red hair you simply stand out. Especially if you live in Mexico, for example, you hardly ever meet other people with red hair."

Only two percent of all people worldwide have red hair, the newspaper reported. Most of them live in northern European countries. The highest proportion, around ten percent of the population, is found in Scotland and Ireland. Of the more than 150 genes that determine hair color, there is only one gene that gives a person red hair, molecular biologist Manfred Kayser told the newspaper. The hair color is correspondingly rare.

"Many redheads make friends here and come back every year," said festival director Rouwenhorst. "And relationships are also formed, from which red-haired children are then born again."