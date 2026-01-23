In connection with the renovation of the “Reflecting Pool” on the prestigious boulevard near the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the decision to drop the investigation into allegations of vandalism. District Attorney Jeanine Pirro, a longtime confidante of Trump’s, was publicly pilloried by the president for dropping the lawsuit he had supported in the matter. He “disagrees 100 percent” with Pirro, the Republican wrote on his platform Truth Social. “I don’t understand what she was thinking.” Trump insisted that vandalism had indeed occurred at his pet project, the renovation of the “Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool” in Washington.

What had happened? Trump wanted to give the approximately 600-meter-long pool—a landmark of the U.S. capital located between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument—a blue sheen and launched costly renovation work to that end. Bit by bit, the bottom of the pool was renovated; according to Trump, it had been criminally neglected by previous presidents. But just a few days after the work was completed, algae turned the water green again—which Trump attributed to vandalism intended to sabotage the project he had so enthusiastically championed.

As a result, former Olympic athlete David Hearn—who had represented the U.S. three times in canoe slalom at the Summer Games—came under investigation by the authorities. According to Pirro’s account, the defendant is alleged to have torn part of the new primer from the pool and to have at least admitted to dipping his hand into the water—as captured by surveillance cameras. Critics called the allegations fabricated, suggesting they were likely driven more by Trump’s displeasure than by actual criminal conduct.

Now it seems the construction company is to blame after all

A grand jury in a Washington court apparently found sufficient evidence to warrant criminal proceedings—and allowed a case to proceed against Hearn for alleged vandalism. “These monuments belong to all of us, and we will protect them—and hold accountable those who try to damage or desecrate them,” Pirro announced at the time.

But in the end, nothing came of it. On Friday afternoon (U.S. Eastern Time), the district attorney’s office moved to dismiss the case. A subsequent investigation revealed that the damage to the pool lining was not caused by vandalism—but by serious construction defects for which the contracted construction company was responsible.