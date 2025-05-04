The two climbers and a rescuer were brought to Kleine Scheidegg by cable winch. Bild: Keystone

On Saturday, Rega rescued two mountaineers from the north face of the Eiger using a cable winch. The two Italians had been trapped in the wall since Friday. Apart from slight hypothermia, they remained uninjured.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The two men alerted the Operations Center on Saturday morning, as reported by Swiss Air-Rescue (Rega) on Sunday. They had previously spent a night in the so-called "death bivouac" at around 3,300 meters above sea level. This was because they were unable to continue on their tour due to fresh snow.

As a result, an initial rescue attempt failed, according to the communiqué. A reconnaissance flight had to be aborted due to strong downdrafts. However, the crew was able to locate the two men in the wall beforehand. On the instructions of Rega, the two men then descended a little further.

Due to fog and strong winds, a further rescue attempt was only possible in the late afternoon, according to Rega. Rega lowered one of two rescue specialists from Swiss Alpine Rescue on board the rescue helicopter directly to the two Italians. They then flew him and the two climbers up to Kleine Scheidegg using the cable winch.