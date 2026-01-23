Following the fatal knife attack at a bank in the southern German city of Regensburg, the 20-year-old suspect is being held in pretrial detention.

dpatopbilder – Forensic investigators are on the scene. A man was killed in a knife attack at a bank branch in Regensburg. Initially, police had reported a hostage situation at the bank. Photo: Jason Tschepljakow/dpa

He is suspected of having stabbed a bank employee several times the day before, injuring him so severely that he died shortly afterward at a hospital. The arrest warrant cites, among other charges, murder for financial gain and attempted robbery.

The man’s motive for the bloody crime remains largely unclear, said Robert Fuchs, head of the Regensburg Criminal Investigation Department. Inside the bank, he was holding a knife and a note that essentially stated that he intended to rob the bank and make off with money. However, since it was a cashless branch, there was no prospect of a haul from the outset.

The 20-year-old had been subject to a ban on possessing weapons for quite some time because he had been found in possession of a knife and a stun gun without authorization in the past.

No signs of mental illness

"The public prosecutor's office requested an arrest warrant, and an investigating judge granted the request," said Prosecutor Thomas Schug. There is currently no evidence that the suspect suffers from a mental illness. However, he will undergo an evaluation to determine this.

After the knife attack, the 20-year-old initially barricaded himself in an office at the bank branch. Meanwhile, the police, together with customers and bank employees, managed to bring the victim out through a window onto the sidewalk next to the building so he could receive further medical care.

Two other bank employees were rescued. Investigators added that there were also customers inside the bank when the incident began, including a young couple with a toddler.

Arrest in a Restroom

According to the investigation, the perpetrator used a kitchen knife in the fatal attack. The blade was 12 centimeters long and 2 centimeters wide, investigators said at a press conference. Special forces were able to arrest the 20-year-old inside the bank—three hours after the incident came to light.

The man did not resist arrest. He was in the restroom, said Criminal Investigation Division Chief Fuchs. The murder weapon was also found nearby. “From what we can tell, it had been cleaned as well,” Fuchs added.

Fuchs said that 372 officers were involved in the police operation. The first officers arrived at the bank just four minutes after two emergency calls were received almost simultaneously.

A few hours earlier, while in police custody

The young assailant was known to the police and had been in police custody less than 24 hours before the violent crime. He had intended to turn himself in to the police because he had allegedly thrown a beer bottle onto police property. After investigating the incident, the man—who was slightly intoxicated at the time—was released. There were no grounds for detention.

In the past, he had come to the attention of authorities on several occasions for minor offenses such as property damage, Fuchs said. Among other things, he had been reported missing several times because he had failed to return to a child and youth welfare facility.

It was not initially known whether he was under the influence of alcohol or other drugs on the day of the crime. Police reportedly found no drugs during a search of his apartment.