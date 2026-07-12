On the railway line between Wil and Bütschwil in the canton of St. Gallen, a regional train collided with five cattle. No one was injured, but all the animals were killed.

Here's what it's all about Late Saturday evening, a regional train in Bazenheid, SG, struck five cattle that had presumably escaped from a pasture.

All the animals were killed, but the passengers were unharmed.

The rail line had to be closed for about three hours. Summary created with

A regional train collided with five cattle late Saturday evening in Bazenheid, St. Gallen, killing all the animals. No one was injured in the accident, according to a statement released Sunday by the St. Gallen cantonal police.

The accident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the railway line between Wil, SG, and Bütschwil, SG. The regional train was traveling toward Bütschwil, SG, when it collided with the animals just before entering the town of Bazenheid.

The police reported that the cattle had presumably broken out of a pasture and wandered onto the tracks. The rail line remained closed for just under three hours, and replacement buses were arranged for the affected passengers.