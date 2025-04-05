After almost 60 years in circulation, Reka will no longer be issuing printed Reka-Checks from 2026. Instead, there will be a digital payment card. (archive picture) Keystone

Printed Reka-Checks will no longer be available from 2026. Demand has fallen sharply. Instead of paper, there will be a new payment card.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Travel Fund (Reka) is discontinuing analog Reka-Checks due to a sharp drop in demand and replacing them with digital payment cards.

Reka-Checks that have already been purchased will remain valid indefinitely and can still be used as a means of payment.

The transition to digitalization reflects the trend: 94% of Reka money is already used via the Reka-Card. Show more

Reka-Checks will soon be a thing of the past. According to the Swiss Travel Fund (Reka), demand for the analog checks introduced 60 years ago has fallen sharply. A new payment card is to replace them.

This was reported by "Schweiz am Wochenende" on Saturday in the run-up to the information from Reka planned for Monday. Reka-Checks that have already been purchased will remain valid indefinitely and can still be used as a means of payment, as Reka emphasized in a statement that was also made available to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The end of Reka-Checks marks the end of an era, Reka wrote in the press release. After their introduction in 1966, Reka-Checks quickly developed into the most important fringe benefit in Switzerland, according to Reka. Currently, over 4,500 employers and employee organizations offer their employees and members discounted Reka money as a fringe benefit. Users can use the money to pay for rooms in the Reka vacation village or buy an SBB travelcard, for example.

According to Reka, 94 percent of Reka Money is already sold via the digital Reka-Card. There is now also a Reka gift card in the format of a credit card, with which Reka money can also be given as a gift without Reka-Checks.