The Reka Group once again increased its turnover in the 2025 financial year, setting a new record in the process. (The picture shows the Rkea vacation village in Lugano) Keystone

The Reka Group once again increased its turnover in the 2025 financial year, setting a new record in the process. The cooperative recorded higher sales with the Reka-Card in particular, but also a further increase in demand for vacations in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Net sales rose by a good 6 percent compared to the previous year to 132.4 million francs - the highest figure ever achieved, as the Swiss Travel Fund (Reka) Cooperative announced on Friday.

The largest division, Reka Holidays, increased its income by 3.5 percent to 71.8 million francs. This was achieved despite the temporary closure of the Lenk vacation village, which is currently being rebuilt. Reka now operates 16 vacation resorts throughout Switzerland, as well as resorts abroad, such as the newly acquired Ortano Mare resort on the island of Elba in Italy.

The Reka Money business increased income by a good 3 percent to 22.6 million francs. The sales volume generated with Reka cards, i.e. transaction turnover, increased to 514 million. Among other things, the dynamic development of the Reka-Rail+ mobility budget contributed to this growth.

Income from investments was also higher than in the previous year. Gross profit also increased slightly as a result, while the operating result remained stable at 0.9 million.