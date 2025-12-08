Eleven years after the disappearance of flight MH370, Malaysia Airlines must compensate surviving relatives. The relatives were each awarded six-figure sums by a court in China.

A court in Beijing has ordered Malaysia Airlines to pay damages of around 2.9 million yuan per claim to the relatives of eight MH370 passengers.

More than eleven years after the disappearance of MH370, 23 lawsuits remain open, as the death of the missing persons has yet to be declared in these cases.

Many questions about the fate of the plane remain unanswered. A new search operation is due to start soon. Show more

More than a decade ago, Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared from radar screens. Now a court in Beijing has ordered the airline to pay compensation to the relatives of eight passengers.

The payments of 2.9 million yuan (around 330,000 Swiss francs) per claim are intended to cover funeral costs, emotional suffering and other losses, as the competent district court explained on Monday. A further 47 lawsuits were withdrawn after Malaysia Airlines reached an out-of-court settlement with the families.

Of the 78 lawsuits originally filed, 23 are still "under review", the district court added. In these cases, the relatives of the passengers "have either not yet applied for a declaration of death or have not yet completed the declaration process".

The Boeing 777 operated by Malaysia Airlines suddenly disappeared from radar screens over the Indian Ocean on March 8, 2014. Experts suspect that the plane deviated from its course and crashed into the southern Indian Ocean after flying for hours with an empty tank.

Of the 239 people on board, 153 were Chinese. The largest search operation in aviation history has so far been unsuccessful and the wreckage has not yet been found. The specialist company Ocean Infinity plans to resume the wreck search in the Indian Ocean at the end of December. The mission is scheduled to last 55 days and will focus on particularly promising areas.