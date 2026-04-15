Part of the Ingenbohl convent in Brunnen SZ, Schwyz. Bild: Keystone/Sigi Tischler

The Ingenbohl convent in the canton of Schwyz has probably made more than half a billion francs from the sale of the Claraspital. This is shown by the publication of the Basel University Hospital's balance sheet.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, the Ingenbohl monastery in Schwyz raised more than half a billion francs from the sale of the Clara Hospital.

This is shown by the disclosure of the Basel University Hospital's balance sheet.

The sale provides the monastery with much-needed financial security. Show more

The sale of the Claraspital in Basel has brought in over half a billion francs for the Ingenbohl monastery in Schwyz. The purchase price was not disclosed. But the disclosure of the figures for the University Hospital of Basel shows: The 2025 balance sheet total has increased by around 530 million francs.

This can only be explained by the takeover of the Claraspital, as the "Bote" writes. According to the report, third-party loans increased by CHF 520 million last year. The Clara Group, consisting of St. Claraspital AG, Clarunis AG and other companies, has officially belonged to the university hospital since the beginning of November 2025.

Hospital management no longer manageable in terms of personnel

The cash injection was obviously necessary. Of the approximately 270 nurses, only 15 are under 70 years old, 125 are already in care facilities. Before the sale of the hospital, the Ingenbohl convent was financed by minimal pensions and a few rentals. Now the future care of the sisters is assured.

In addition, the management of the hospital was simply no longer manageable in terms of personnel. "In the long term, it was no longer possible to appoint enough board members from our ranks," Sister Tobia told Blick. Although the sale was necessary, it was not easy for the sisters.

Part of the proceeds from the sale will also flow into the order's international projects, for example in Africa, Asia or Eastern Europe. What happens to the rest of the money, however, remains unclear.