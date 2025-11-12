Alpinists have found human remains on the Obergabelhorn in Zinal VS. The remains belong to an alpinist who has been missing for over 30 years.
The alpinists discovered the human remains while climbing the Obergabelhorn on October 15, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Wednesday.
Disappeared in 1994
The police used a helicopter to recover the remains and personal belongings at the site. The public prosecutor's office then opened an investigation.
Two alpinists disappeared in this area on November 4, 1994. One of the two people was found in 2000. With the discovery of the second alpinist, the disappearance of the two men has now been fully clarified, the police wrote. The man found is a Swiss national born in 1969.