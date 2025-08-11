Undated photo of Dennis Bell (left) with his colleagues and their dogs. Keystone/Press Association Images/British Antarctic Survey

Special find: 66 years ago, a British meteorologist fell into a crevasse in the Antarctic and died. He could not be found for decades. Now there is clarity.

Bell fell into a crevasse on King George Island in 1959 when he and three colleagues were climbing a glacier to carry out geological work.

The remains have now been found by a team of Polish researchers among rocks exposed by the melting of the glacier.

A DNA test at King's College London finally showed that the fragments found matched samples from Bell's brother and sister. Show more

A team of Polish researchers discovered the remains of the then 25-year-old Dennis "Tink" Bell in January among rocks exposed by the melting of the glacier, according to the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), a polar research institute. The bone fragments were then brought to London.

Fall into crevasse

A DNA test at King's College in London showed that the fragments found matched samples from Bell's brother and sister.

The meteorologist reportedly fell into a crevasse on King George Island in July 1959 when he and three colleagues were climbing a glacier to carry out geological work.

The area in front of the Ecology Glacier where Dennis Bell's remains were found in loose rocks. Keystone/Press Association Images/Henryk Arctowski Polish Antarctic Station

"Dennis was my hero"

The director of the institute, Jane Francis, spoke of a "poignant and significant" moment. "This find brings clarity to a decades-old mystery and reminds us of the human stories hidden in the history of Antarctic exploration."

Bell's older brother David, who now lives in Australia, said he was "shocked and amazed" by the discovery. "Dennis was the eldest of three siblings and my hero because he seemed to be able to cope with everything."

