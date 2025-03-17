Nathalie and René Benko. imago

René Benko's wife Nathalie has reportedly filed for divorce. According to reports, she wants to draw a line in the sand.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you René Benko's wife Nathalie has reportedly filed for divorce.

The couple have been married since 2010 and have three children together.

Benko is accused of falsifying invoices and concealing assets. Show more

Former billionaire René Benko (47) is currently in custody. In addition to his legal problems, his marriage is now also on the brink of collapse. According to reports, his wife Nathalie (41) has filed for divorce.

"She no longer wants to do this to herself and her family and wants to draw a line in the sand," a family friend told oe24.at. The couple married in 2010 and have three children together. Benko also has a daughter from his first marriage.

The founder of the insolvent real estate and retail group Signa has been in custody in a solitary cell for around a month. The 47-year-old Austrian is suspected by the public prosecutor of having concealed assets from creditors and authorities as part of insolvency proceedings.

So far, Benko's lawyer has not made any public statements about the allegations. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison.