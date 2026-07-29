Following the publication of diary entries by U.S. immunologist Anthony Fauci—who rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic—a debate over the origin of the virus has flared up again in the United States. During a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Republican senators in particular tried to elicit answers from Fauci. Fauci, however, invoked the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and exercised his right to remain silent. This amendment provides that no one shall be compelled to incriminate themselves.

Fauci served as chief medical advisor to former U.S. President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Prior to that, he had become a central figure in the fight against the coronavirus in the United States. The renowned scientist headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly four decades and served under a total of seven U.S. presidents. For Republicans, however, Fauci symbolizes the pandemic—and everything that went wrong in the fight against the coronavirus. Fauci rejected the allegations.

During the current hearing, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal accused Committee Chairman Rand Paul of “using the ongoing proceedings merely as an attempt to accuse Dr. Fauci of criminal misconduct.” He argued that this is not the legitimate purpose of committee hearings.

Even Years After the Pandemic, It's Still Fuel for Conspiracy Theorists

What prompted this sudden investigation? Senator Paul has made it his mission to determine the origin of the coronavirus. Last year, the chairman of the Senate committee subpoenaed officials from 14 U.S. agencies in connection with this matter. With Fauci’s appearance, one of the most prominent figures of the pandemic has now testified before the committee.

For years, Paul has been convinced that Fauci promoted the theory that the virus originated naturally and was thereby trying to cover up the fact that the virus actually came from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. U.S. President Donald Trump also believes that the scientist “always tried to protect China.”

Contradictory Diary Entries

Shortly before Fauci’s hearing, Paul had published excerpts from Fauci’s diary entries. According to the *Wall Street Journal*, the immunologist wrote in January 2020 about Chinese markets: “Now we know that the market was not the source, but the amplifier.” The following year, Fauci lamented that “radical right-wingers” were claiming that he had deliberately developed the virus in order to release it into the world.

In May 2021, he wrote: “I have always said that it is very likely that the virus is of natural origin and jumped from an animal to humans. However, given the widespread speculation in recent days about a possible lab leak, I have emphasized that no one—myself included—is 100 percent certain of its origin, and I therefore call for a thorough investigation.”

New assessments in the meantime

The U.S. government had already revised its assessment of the origin of the coronavirus last year. John Ratcliffe, director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), now believes it resulted from a laboratory accident. The CIA estimates—albeit with a low degree of certainty—that a research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin. In early December, a subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives had already presented a report that also supports the lab theory.

Lothar Wieler, the former president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), also believes that, based on current knowledge, the lab origin theory is more likely, as he told the *Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung* a month ago. Wieler served as RKI president during the COVID-19 outbreak and until March 2023. To date, no definitive conclusion has been reached.