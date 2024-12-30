Following the fatal plane crash in the southwest of South Korea, according to a media report, another plane from the same airline had problems with the landing gear. As reported by the Yonhap news agency, flight 7C101 of the low-cost airline Jeju Air had to return to its departure airport in Gimpo, west of the capital Seoul, on Monday due to landing gear problems.
A day earlier, a Boeing 737-800 of the same airline had landed in Muan without its landing gear deployed, possibly due to a bird strike, and crashed into a wall at the end of the runway. 179 of the 181 passengers were killed. The accident involving Flight 7C2216, which was coming from Bangkok, was the most devastating in South Korea's aviation history to date.
As a result of the accident, the country's government intends to have all domestic Boeing 737-800 aircraft inspected to ensure that the airlines are complying with the applicable rules for the model, as announced by the Ministry of Transport, according to Yonhap.