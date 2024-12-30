The ill-fated plane crashed into a wall and burst into flames: The wreckage of flight 7C2216 at Muan Airport. (December 29, 2024) Ahn Young-joon/AP/dpa

Many questions remain unanswered in the case of the plane crash in Muan. South Korea's government now wants to take a closer look at the airline's planes. Another plane had problems.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On December 29, 179 people died in a plane crash involving the airline Jeju Air. Two people survived.

Now another plane operated by the same airline had problems with the landing gear.

Following the fatal plane crash in the southwest of South Korea, according to a media report, another plane from the same airline had problems with the landing gear. As reported by the Yonhap news agency, flight 7C101 of the low-cost airline Jeju Air had to return to its departure airport in Gimpo, west of the capital Seoul, on Monday due to landing gear problems.

A day earlier, a Boeing 737-800 of the same airline had landed in Muan without its landing gear deployed, possibly due to a bird strike, and crashed into a wall at the end of the runway. 179 of the 181 passengers were killed. The accident involving Flight 7C2216, which was coming from Bangkok, was the most devastating in South Korea's aviation history to date.

As a result of the accident, the country's government intends to have all domestic Boeing 737-800 aircraft inspected to ensure that the airlines are complying with the applicable rules for the model, as announced by the Ministry of Transport, according to Yonhap.