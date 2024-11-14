The fatal incident was preceded by a dispute over rent. Bild: dpa

In Esslingen, Germany, rental disputes ended in disaster: a fire claimed the lives of two people, including the homeowner's son. An eviction was imminent.

The victims are the 31-year-old son of the homeowner and a 61-year-old tenant.

Both men had "suspected gunshot wounds" and the police also found the possible murder weapons at the scene.

Investigators believe that the 61-year-old tenant is responsible for both the fire and the death of the 31-year-old owner's son. Show more

A devastating fire occurred in Esslingen, Germany, killing two people. Police report that the incident was preceded by rental disputes. The victims are the 31-year-old son of the building's owner and a 61-year-old tenant who also lived in the building. The 61-year-old's tenancy agreement had already been terminated for some time and the eviction of his apartment was scheduled for the next day.

Investigations indicate that there had been repeated disputes between the tenant and the landlord in the past. According to the authorities, it is suspected that the tenant set the fire that led to the 31-year-old's death before taking his own life.

Both bodies showed signs of gunshot wounds and police have recovered possible murder weapons. The bodies are now to be autopsied in order to gain further insights. The investigation is focusing on the suspicion of homicide and serious arson.

Investigations and background

The police and public prosecutor's office are working intensively to solve the case. The exact circumstances that led to this tragedy are still unclear, but the rental disputes and the imminent eviction appear to have played a central role. Investigators hope to obtain further details about the events through the autopsy of the bodies and the analysis of the evidence recovered.

