Rents for apartments are rising faster than inflation (symbolic image) Keystone

Rents for apartments in Switzerland have risen significantly over the past year. In addition to the city of Zurich, housing cost more, especially in eastern and central Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Between July 2024 and June 2025, rents rose by 2.4 percent across Switzerland.

Eastern and Central Switzerland saw the strongest increases, while Ticino recorded lower rents.

Zurich remains the most expensive region with an average monthly rent of CHF 2,418. Show more

Between July 2024 and June 2025, rental apartments became 2.4 percent more expensive on average, according to the real estate portal Newhome. This is well above the inflation rate of 1.1 percent.

However, the increase was not particularly strong in Zurich, but in eastern and central Switzerland. Rents there climbed by 2.9 percent in each case.

Meanwhile, the Zurich region saw surprisingly "moderate" growth. With an increase of "only" 2.1 percent. In Ticino, rents even fell by 5.6 percent.

Expensive Zurich

In absolute figures, it is hardly surprising that Zurich remains the most expensive place to live in Switzerland. Across all rents surveyed, the average rent in the city on the Limmat was CHF 2418 per month. According to Newhome, almost 50,000 apartments were advertised in this region and analyzed in the study.

Rental apartments in municipalities such as Rüschlikon and Kilchberg were the most expensive in the region. The median net rent on offer there is just under CHF 4,000.

Meanwhile, the cheapest places to live are Moutier, Tavannes and Saint-Imier in the Bernese Jura. The average monthly rent there is around 900 francs.

No vacancies

Zurich also occupies a "top position" when comparing average net asking rents and existing net rents. According to Newhome, asking rents for new rental contracts are "noticeably" higher than existing rents for current tenancies in all regions.

However, this difference is particularly pronounced in Zurich. Here, asking rents are almost 700 francs higher. The main reason for this is the low vacancy rate.

Across Switzerland, this has fallen continuously since 2020 from 1.72 percent at the time. In 2024, it was still at 1.08 percent. In Zurich, this figure was 0.56% - the lowest vacancy rate in the country.