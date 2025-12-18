Rents continue to rise - despite interest rate cuts. Picture: Keystone

Despite lower energy prices and stable inflation, rents in Switzerland are continuing to rise. Low-income households and people under 65 living alone are particularly affected - as shown by the new Womo Index from Comparis and ETH Zurich.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite stable overall inflation, residential rents are continuing to rise - by 1.6% year-on-year - and are placing an increasing burden on households.

While energy prices such as heating oil and gas have fallen sharply, electricity (+35 %), car insurance (+10.8 %) and rents (+7.5 %) have risen significantly over the last three years.

Single-person households and low-income households have been particularly affected by inflation, while high incomes have hardly felt any price increases. Show more

Switzerland is in the midst of a tight real estate market: rents are rising faster than wages, available apartments are rare and space is becoming a luxury in many cities.

Since March 2024, Comparis, together with ETH Zurich, has published the Womo price index every quarter, which shows the development of prices in the areas of housing and mobility. In November 2025, the index remained stable at 0.0% compared to the previous year - just like the national consumer price index (CPI). The housing index also remained unchanged compared to August 2025, while the CPI fell slightly (-0.7 %). However, it is now clear that rental prices are rising - despite interest rate cuts.

Residential rents continue to rise - despite interest rate cuts

While many prices stagnated or fell, residential rents continued to rise - by 0.2 % in a 3-month comparison and by 1.6 % in a year-on-year comparison. For years, housing has been one of the biggest burdens on household budgets. However, existing tenants can benefit from interest rate reductions and may be able to demand rent reductions, according to Comparis financial expert Reto Renkert.

Over the last three years, the Womo index has risen by 2.8% and the CPI by 2.2%. Prices for heating oil (-30.7 %), gas (-16.4 %) and fuel (-15.3 %) have fallen particularly sharply. Nevertheless, energy prices are still around 50 % higher than five years ago.

These prices also rose

Electricity prices, on the other hand, have risen by a whopping 35% in the last three years. Motor vehicle insurance also rose significantly - by 10.8%. Residential rents rose by 7.5 percent during this period. Prices for services related to ongoing home repairs (up 5.6%), home cleaning (up 5.1%) and the maintenance and repair of private transportation (up 5.0%) also rose noticeably.

In a year-on-year comparison, car insurance recorded the strongest price increase at +6.1% - according to Comparis, there are likely to be further increases in 2026. This is followed by home cleaning (+2.0%) and rents (+1.6%).

Differences by household type and income

The differences by household type show that single-person households under the age of 65 were hit hardest by inflation in the last twelve months - with an increase of 0.3%. Compared to August 2025, they also suffered another slight increase of 0.1%. The situation is different for couples aged 65 and over without children: For them, perceived inflation in the areas of housing and mobility actually decreased by 0.3 percent.

Compared to August 2025, it remained stable. In terms of income distribution, the lowest income bracket felt the impact of inflation the most - with an increase of 0.2% compared to the previous year and 0.1% since August. The highest income bracket, on the other hand, was hardly affected: For them, prices fell by 0.2 percent year-on-year, while remaining unchanged over the last three months.