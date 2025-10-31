Rents for older apartments in urban centers in particular recorded a significant increase. sda (Symbolbild)

Rents in Switzerland continue to go in only one direction: upwards. In the third quarter, older apartments in the major conurbations in particular saw an increase.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rents in Switzerland continued to rise in the third quarter of 2025.

The increase was most pronounced in older apartments and in the major conurbations.

The strongest increase was once again recorded in the Zurich metropolitan area at 5.1%, followed by the Lake Geneva region with a rise of 1.7%. Show more

Residential rents continued to rise in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was most pronounced for older apartments and in the major conurbations.

Specifically, rents for newly concluded rental agreements in older apartments rose by 1.3% in the third quarter, as reported by the consulting firm Fahrländer Partner Raumentwicklung (FPRE) on Friday. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, this represents an increase of 5.0 percent.

The development of new buildings is somewhat less dynamic. Here, there was even a slight decline of 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, although the year-on-year increase was still 2.4 percent. The conurbations of Zurich (+5.1%) and the Lake Geneva region (+1.7%) in particular saw a significant upturn, while the Alpine region (-3.5%) and Jura (-3.3%) were clearly in decline.

"Low interest rates, falling vacancy rates and persistently high demand for residential space continue to support the market," says Fahrländer expert Stefan Fahrländer, explaining the trend. Continued high levels of immigration and low construction activity would therefore cause rents to rise, particularly in sought-after regions.

Prices for apartment buildings at record levels

Sales prices for multi-family homes rose by 8.5 percent year-on-year. In the third quarter, however, the growth rate slowed somewhat to just 0.5 percent. However, the price level has now exceeded the previous high from 2022 after a slight setback in 2023, the report continues.

Prices have risen in all regions. The most significant year-on-year increases were also seen in Zurich (+9.1%) and Lake Geneva (+8.8%). However, the Central Plateau (+8.7%) and Southern Switzerland (+8.0%) also recorded clear increases.

Office properties, on the other hand, remained sluggish. Here, contractual rents for new contracts actually fell slightly by 1.0% compared to the previous quarter. There was a slight recovery in the third quarter, with rents rising again by 2.3%.

More videos from the department