According to media reports, following attempts to cross the border, police in Melilla—Spain’s second North African exclave—secured the border with Morocco throughout the night. Footage from the state-run television network RTVE showed numerous Guardia Civil patrol cars with flashing lights driving along the border. It remained unclear how many people attempted to cross the border fence or even managed to enter the city. An RTVE reporter spoke of “several attempts.”

Late Friday evening, about 500 people attempted to enter the exclave from Morocco in at least two waves, according to media reports. According to the reports, several people threw stones at the officers, while security forces reportedly used tear gas. It remained unclear whether any of the migrants had made it into Melilla. The Beni Enzar border crossing has been closed since Thursday evening.

The situation in Ceuta has eased following the rush of arrivals

In Ceuta, Spain’s other North African exclave, the situation has since eased considerably. By Friday morning, about 50,000 people had arrived there irregularly from Morocco, many of whom swam along the coast. According to authorities, most of them have since left Spanish territory and headed back toward Morocco. An unknown number remain there. RTVE showed footage of people walking through the streets on Friday night, looking for places to sleep, among other things. The reception centers there are reportedly overwhelmed.

The cities of Ceuta and Melilla, located on the coast of North Africa, have been under Spanish control for centuries. In recent days, nearly 50,000 migrants have entered Ceuta illegally via the Strait of Gibraltar, according to the state-run broadcaster Radio Nacional, citing government sources. Regional President Juan Jesús Vivas even put the number at 60,000.