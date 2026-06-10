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Experts from 11 institutions Report sees key role for Switzerland in commodities trading

SDA

10.6.2026 - 10:30

Oil, metals and coffee are often produced far away. However, a significant proportion of them are traded via Switzerland. (symbolic image)
Oil, metals and coffee are often produced far away. However, a significant proportion of them are traded via Switzerland. (symbolic image)
Keystone

Switzerland is one of the most important hubs for global commodity trading. This means that the local trading center can play a key role in reducing the harmful effects of commodity trading on the environment and society, according to a new report.

Keystone-SDA

10.06.2026, 10:30

10.06.2026, 10:56

In the report published on Wednesday by the Swiss Academy of Sciences (SCNAT), experts from eleven research institutions come to the conclusion that trading houses have long been more than just intermediaries. They finance extraction projects, secure harvests, sometimes operate ports, warehouses or mines and increasingly trade in financial products on commodities.

This has increased their control over entire value chains. According to SCNAT, the consequences can be seen in deforestation, water consumption and biodiversity.

Swiss traders account for 60 percent of the copper, aluminum and iron ore trade, 53 percent of the coffee trade and 39 percent of the crude oil trade.

The researchers therefore believe that Switzerland is in a special position to help shape the development of the commodities trade.

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