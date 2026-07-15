Politics
Report: Seven Iranian Soldiers Killed in U.S. Attack
ARCHIVE – Revolutionary Guard soldiers march in front of the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran as preparations are underway for the multi-day mourning ceremonies for the slain Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is pictured on the banner in the background. Photo: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa
Keystone
According to Iranian sources, seven soldiers were killed in a U.S. airstrike. The attack targeted a barracks in Iranschahr in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, the Mehr news agency reported, citing the army.
In total, the base was attacked with 13 missiles. Several other soldiers were injured. No exact number was given.