According to the U.S. news site “Axios,” the U.S., Iran, and Oman are on the verge of reaching an interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for commercial shipping. According to “Axios,” citing a U.S. government official and two sources from the Gulf region, the U.S. is aiming to reach an agreement as early as today.

When asked by reporters about the media reports, U.S. President Donald Trump said it was possible that the strait would be opened on Wednesday—or the following day. He spoke of progress. In an interview with Fox News, the Republican also said that “very good” talks were underway.

"Axios" went on to write that the interim solution meets some of Iran's demands and gives it more control over this strategically important strait than it had before the war. There was initially no comment from the White House or other U.S. authorities.

As early as yesterday, Tuesday, all signs had pointed to an agreement being announced shortly. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and a spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majid al-Ansari, made similar remarks. When asked about the possibility of tolls, Bessent said he expected free passage.

Ship traffic remains severely disrupted

The ongoing tensions in the region continue to put pressure on shipping traffic in the Middle East: According to reports, an average of about 16 ships passed through the strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman each day last week. Before the airstrikes against Iran launched by Israel and the U.S. in late February, industry sources reported that the daily figure ranged between 60 and 140.

Threats and attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia in Yemen against Saudi Arabia have also disrupted shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the mouth of the Red Sea.