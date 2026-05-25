At least 15 people have died in an accident involving a truck loaded with numerous passengers and iron bars in Bangladesh. Around ten passengers were injured when the vehicle plunged into a ditch, reported the newspaper "Prothom Alo" and other local media, citing the authorities.

According to the report, numerous people were sitting on the open load when the accident occurred in the early morning (local time) on the expressway between the capital Dhaka and Tangail, some 78 kilometers away. "The truck was carrying goods and passengers, 15 bodies have been recovered so far," the portal "Business Times" quoted the head of the responsible fire department in Elenga as saying.

According to the reports, the truck left the road and overturned before ending up in the ditch. The emergency services suspected that the driver had lost control of the truck. An investigation has been launched.