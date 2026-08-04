According to media reports citing two survivors, up to 17 migrants lost their lives while attempting to reach the Balearic Islands by boat.

The two men from the Maghreb were rescued from the sea just under 25 kilometers southwest of Mallorca at around 3 a.m. According to reports by the state-run TV station RTVE, the regional newspaper *Diario de Mallorca*, and other media outlets, there were a total of 19 people on board the boat. A spokesperson for the Spanish Ministry of the Interior confirmed the reports upon request.

The survivors were taken to a hospital in Mallorca showing signs of dehydration and malnutrition. According to reports, the small vessel had been adrift at sea for 15 days, unable to maneuver. The two men were quoted as saying that the remaining 17 passengers had died during the crossing. There was initially no independent confirmation of this information.

Emergency responders are searching for survivors

The Spanish maritime rescue service launched a search operation in the area southwest of Mallorca, deploying a helicopter, among other resources. Ships in the vicinity were asked to keep an eye out for any other possible survivors. Also on Tuesday, maritime rescue teams and the Spanish police force, the Guardia Civil, rescued 15 more migrants in distress from a boat about 55 kilometers southwest of Ibiza.

According to the Ministry of the Interior in Madrid, approximately 4,000 migrants have already reached the Balearic Islands by sea this year. Along with the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean coast, and the North African exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, the Balearic Islands are one of the main arrival points for irregular migration in Spain. Just last week, tens of thousands of migrants reached Ceuta from Morocco—mostly by swimming—during a mass influx.