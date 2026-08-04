A plan by the Peace Council to disarm Hamas calls for an end to all hostilities in the Gaza War—and according to Israeli media, stricter guidelines now apply to Israeli military attacks on Hamas members in the Gaza Strip. For example, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir must give prior approval, unless there is an immediate danger to the soldiers, as reported by the newspaper “Haaretz,” among others. Israel’s political leadership has amended the guidelines accordingly.

Previously, therefore, only the approval of certain commanders was required. The *Times of Israel* reported that the number of attacks in the Gaza Strip had already declined in recent days as a result of the new requirement. When asked, the Israeli military referred the matter to the political leadership, which initially did not comment on the reports.

Peace Council Roadmap

Israel’s suspension of attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip is part of a roadmap drawn up by the Gaza Peace Council, which also calls for the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas and other armed groups to surrender their weapons. The Peace Council was established by U.S. President Donald Trump and is tasked with overseeing the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the post-war order in the Palestinian coastal region.

Most recently, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey—which are mediating in the conflict—also strongly condemned Israeli attacks in the area, which has been extensively destroyed.

Although a formal ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza War since October 2025, deadly confrontations and attacks continue to occur. Israel’s military has recently killed suspected members of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) on multiple occasions.