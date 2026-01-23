According to reports, a merchant ship has been attacked off the coast of Yemen. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) stated that unauthorized individuals are believed to have boarded the ship while it was crossing the Gulf of Aden heading east.

According to the report, the incident is said to have taken place 65 nautical miles south of the Yemeni city of Al-Mukalla. The statement said authorities are investigating the incident. Ships were urged to exercise caution.

It was initially unclear whether the incident was related to the recent flare-up in tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The Houthi militia in Yemen, which is allied with Iran, did not initially comment on the alleged attack. However, it had repeatedly threatened to disrupt the vital shipping route between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Along with the Strait of Hormuz—which Iran has blocked in response to Israeli-American attacks—this is another vital lifeline for international maritime trade in the region. However, the areas controlled by the Houthis are located far from the site of the incident.

The UKMTO reported another attack on a merchant ship in the Arabian Sea, about 100 nautical miles east of the coast of Oman. According to the statement, the tanker was reportedly affected by ongoing military activities.