A cloud of smoke rises off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, following an explosion. Photo: Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP/dpa
Keystone
Following the start of a new wave of U.S. military attacks on targets in Iran, local media reported explosions on the country’s southern coast. According to the Fars News Agency, which is close to the powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the pro-government broadcaster Press TV, there were several explosions overnight on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf. Explosions were also reported in the area around the port city of Bushehr, on the island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz, and in the city of Bandar Abbas.
U.S. President Donald Trump had previously announced in a radio interview that the U.S. military would attack Iran again and strike hard. Shortly thereafter, the U.S. military launched attacks for the third night in a row. The attacks were said to further limit Iran’s ability to attack commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global trade in oil, gas, and fertilizer. The U.S. military had already repeatedly struck Iranian targets in recent days.