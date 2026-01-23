Politics Reports of Explosions in Iran

Following the start of a new wave of U.S. military attacks on targets in Iran, local media reported explosions on the country’s southern coast. According to the Fars News Agency, which is close to the powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the pro-government broadcaster Press TV, there were several explosions overnight on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf. Explosions were also reported in the area around the port city of Bushehr, on the island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz, and in the city of Bandar Abbas.