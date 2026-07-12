According to Palestinian media reports, an Israeli drone strike has left several people dead in Gaza City, despite the current ceasefire. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported four deaths and several injuries. It referred to “a metal workshop” that was struck in the afternoon in the city in the northern part of the coastal region. Israel’s military announced in the evening that it had targeted “a weapons production facility” belonging to Hamas. Several members of the terrorist organization were reportedly inside the facility during the attack.

ARCHIVE – Palestinians walk down a street in Gaza lined with buildings that were destroyed during Israeli military strikes in the war between Israel and Hamas. Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/AP/dpa

The Israeli military accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement by using the facility to manufacture components for weapons.

Wafa also reported that, in two separate incidents in the central part of the Gaza Strip, two Palestinians—including a nine-year-old girl—were killed by Israeli military fire. An Israeli military spokeswoman said, when asked, that the military was not aware of these incidents.

In the afternoon, a statement from the Israeli military also said that the army had killed two Hamas members in the northern Gaza Strip during airstrikes in recent days. According to the statement, both were preparing attacks on Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

The information provided by both sides cannot currently be independently verified.

More Deaths Every Day in the Gaza Strip

Despite the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 2025, deaths are still being reported from the Gaza Strip on an almost daily basis. Israeli attacks and armed incidents continue to occur repeatedly. Most recently, the Israeli military has also frequently reported that it has targeted and killed suspected members of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip—which has been largely destroyed by the war—since the ceasefire began.

The Gaza War was triggered nearly three years ago by the attack on Israel by the Islamist group Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7, 2023.