According to Palestinian media reports, an Israeli drone strike has left several people dead in Gaza City, despite the current ceasefire. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported four fatalities and several injuries. It referred to “a metal workshop” that was struck in the afternoon in the city in the northern part of the coastal region. An Israeli Army spokeswoman confirmed upon inquiry that the military had targeted “terrorist infrastructure” in the area. She did not provide any details at that time.

ARCHIVE – Palestinians walk down a street in Gaza lined with buildings that were destroyed during Israeli military strikes in the war between Israel and Hamas. Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/AP/dpa

Wafa also reported that, in two separate incidents in the central part of the Gaza Strip, two Palestinians—including a nine-year-old girl—were killed by Israeli military fire. When asked, the Israeli military spokeswoman said the army was not aware of these incidents.

In the afternoon, a statement from the Israeli military further stated that the army had killed two Hamas members in the northern Gaza Strip during airstrikes in recent days. According to the statement, both were preparing attacks on Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

The information provided by both sides cannot currently be independently verified.

More Deaths Every Day in the Gaza Strip

Despite the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 2025, deaths are still being reported from the Gaza Strip on an almost daily basis. Israeli attacks and armed incidents continue to occur repeatedly. Most recently, the Israeli military has also frequently reported that it has targeted and killed suspected members of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war-torn Gaza Strip since the ceasefire began.