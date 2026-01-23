According to a media report, at least seven Palestinians were killed in new Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that a rocket struck an apartment in a building in Gaza City, killing two people, including a child.

Two Palestinians, including a woman, were also killed in another attack in the central part of the Gaza Strip. Three other people, including a child, were killed in an attack on an apartment northwest of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the coastal strip.

An army spokesperson said the reports were being investigated. A ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza War since October 2025, but deadly attacks and confrontations continue to occur. Israel’s army has recently killed an increasing number of suspected members of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Israel Reports Killing of Hamas Members

The military reported that a suspected Hamas terrorist was killed on Saturday; according to Israeli intelligence, he had infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the massacre on October 7, 2023. On Friday, another suspected Hamas commander was killed. Both Palestinians were said to have been planning attacks on Israeli soldiers. They were “killed in targeted airstrikes to eliminate the threat they posed.”

Before the attacks, measures were taken to limit potential harm to civilians. These included the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that an agreement had been reached on the “complete disarmament” of Hamas. However, the announcement was met with skepticism, particularly regarding the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.