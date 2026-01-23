According to reports, Saudi Arabia is preparing for several coordinated attacks by Iraqi militias and the Yemeni Houthi rebels, who are also supported by Iran.

ARCHIVE – View from the terrace of the Al Faisaliah Tower toward the downtown area of Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Various media outlets, such as the U.S. network CNN, cited a Saudi Arabian official who reportedly referred to intelligence reports from the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and other countries in the Middle East. According to these reports, some members of Iraqi militias, in coordination with the Houthis, are planning to attack the Gulf state “in the very near future” under the guidance of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards.

According to CNN, the Saudi Arabian official went on to say that the planned attacks were intended to undermine progress in negotiations to end the war with Iran. Potential targets were said to be primarily “civilian and economic facilities,” such as energy facilities, ports, and airports.

According to the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen, at least 11 civilians in Saudi Arabia were injured overnight in attacks by the Houthis. On Wednesday, the militia had already claimed to have attacked another Saudi oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

Saudi Arabia has been fighting alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Shiite Houthi militia for more than ten years. In the wake of the war with Iran, this conflict has also escalated once again.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected in Saudi Arabia today for talks. Among other things, he is scheduled to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, as well as with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. No details about the talks have been released yet. The countries are working as mediators to de-escalate the conflict between Iran and the U.S. Pakistan is trying to persuade both sides to resume negotiations.