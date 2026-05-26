A serious accident has occurred between a minibus and a train in Belgium - according to media reports, there are fatalities.

Rescue workers are at the scene of an accident after a train collided with a school bus at the Vierhuizen level crossing in Buggenhout. Photo: Koen Baten/AP/dpa

According to the public broadcaster VRT and the Belgian news agency Belga, the accident involving a school bus occurred this morning at a level crossing in the Flemish town of Buggenhout between Brussels and Antwerp. Several bus passengers were reportedly killed.

According to Belgian broadcaster RTL info, two young people, the driver and an accompanying person were killed, according to Belgium's Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke. Two other people were seriously injured. According to the report, a total of seven children and two adults were on the bus. No official details were initially available.

Belgium's Interior Minister Bernard Quintin expressed his condolences. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I wish the injured a lot of strength," he wrote on the X platform. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote: "Today, Europe mourns with Belgium."