The agreement will help the Kingdom—a longtime rival of Iran—build a civilian nuclear program and could pave the way for uranium enrichment on Saudi soil, wrote the *Wall Street Journal*, which was the first U.S. media outlet to report on the deal, citing government officials.

A uranium enrichment plant is also a possibility

The agreement, worth billions, is expected to have a term of 30 years, secure a key role for U.S. companies in building Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure, and exclude other foreign competitors, the report adds. A key provision stipulates that U.S. companies will build a uranium enrichment plant in Saudi Arabia, provided that a joint U.S.-Saudi study concludes that such a step is justified.

The U.S. Wants to Rule Out Military Use

According to the Trump administration, this provision would give the U.S. influence over the Saudi nuclear program while ensuring that it cannot be misused for military purposes. Nevertheless, according to both newspapers, the agreement—which is set to be submitted to Congress in Washington for review in the coming days—is likely to face opposition. Many members of Congress oppose the spread of nuclear technology in the politically unstable Middle East.

The *New York Times* reported, citing government officials, that Trump had to make compromises to reach the agreement. For example, he agreed to conditions that could potentially prevent international inspectors from gaining access to certain sites. These are sites where there is suspicion that nuclear fuel could be diverted for weapons programs.

The deal could be signed as early as Wednesday

According to reports, the agreement could be signed as early as Wednesday. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright had already held talks about such a deal during a trip to the region in April 2025. Even back then, it was said that a new energy agreement between the two countries was conceivable, one that could pave the way for a nuclear program in the desert nation.

The U.S. had previously held talks with Saudi Arabia about a possible normalization of bilateral relations with Israel. In return, support for Riyadh regarding its nuclear program and a possible new security agreement were under discussion. The negotiations were suspended after the start of the Gaza war in late 2023. However, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, has continued to express his country’s “great interest” in the matter.

In a 2018 interview with the U.S. network CBS, the crown prince said that Riyadh would seek to acquire nuclear weapons “as soon as possible” if Iran were to do so. Saudi Arabia and Iran have long been vying for regional dominance. The two countries began to draw closer in 2023 through Chinese mediation. However, mistrust remains high following years of rivalry, which is also marked by the sectarian conflict between Sunni Islam in Saudi Arabia and Shia Islam in Iran.