According to Iranian media reports, the U.S. military has attacked two bridges in southern Iran. The Fars News Agency reported, citing the provincial administration, that the Kahurestan and Gariveh bridges—located on the province’s main transportation routes—were hit during the latest U.S. attacks on Hormozgan Province. The roads between the port city of Bandar Abbas and the cities of Chamir and Lar are completely blocked, as is a second route in the region.

The report went on to say that two people were killed and four others were injured in the attack. No further details were provided regarding the exact extent of the damage. According to Press TV, a pro-government broadcaster, a total of three bridges were hit in the attacks.

The Kahurestan Bridge is located on the route connecting the port city of Bandar Abbas with the city of Shiraz further to the northwest and, according to the *New York Times*, is considered an important route between the coast of the Persian Gulf and the southern interior of Iran.

Prior to that, the U.S. military had announced the launch of new attacks against Iran for the sixth consecutive night. These began on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:30 p.m. local time in Iran), according to a statement by the U.S. military command responsible for the region (Centcom) on X. The goal, it said, was to “further weaken Iran’s military capabilities.” U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened just this week to expand the attacks in Iran to include power plants and bridges.